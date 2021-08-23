WATCH: Birmingham announces $300K for park and recreation center improvements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham City Council President William Parker will be holding a press conference to announce a $300,000 investment for park and recreation center improvements in District 4.

The proposed improvements include a concession stand renovation at Maclin Park, new bleachers at various parks, new walking tracks and more.

“One of Birmingham’s best aspects, in my mind, is the abundance of parks and green space that we have in District 4,” City councilman Parker said. “I’m pleased to announce this much-needed investment into our public outdoor spaces, especially during a time that we’ve all been gathering outside more.”

The improvement projects will be jointly funded by the City and the Birmingham Park Board.

