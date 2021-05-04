WATCH: BPD releases video of police shooting that killed man following police chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department released videos of the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man last month.

Desmond Montez Ray, 28, was killed following a police pursuit back on April 4. BPD Chief Patrick Smith held a press conference Tuesday to show video footage of the deadly shooting.

Smith said he decided to show the video to show transparency between the police department and the community.

“One of the main things that I’ve tried to do is to always have an open, clear line of communication with the communities that we serve. Our goal is to be as transparent as we can, even when we have critical investigations going on,” Smith said.

According to Smith, officers were called to a domestic incident in a vehicle around 10:50 p.m. that night. Officers observed the vehicle in question in the 300 block of 9th Avenue W and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle, later discovered to be driven by Ray, refused to stop and a police pursuit began.

The vehicle later came to a stop in the 200 block of 9th Avenue W after it collided with the fence line. Smith said this is when Ray exited the vehicle and fired one round at the officers. One officer then returned fire, striking Ray.

First responders provided medical treatment to Ray while on the scene before he was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Three videos were shown at the press conference: one from a Ring camera nearby the scene and the body camera footage from both officers who were involved in the chase and shooting. A single shot can be heard and after a brief pause, several more are fired. Smith says the first shot was Ray followed by the returned fire of the officer.

One of the videos showed the passenger who had been inside Ray’s car saying she had not been injured in the exchange of gunfire. The same video showed officers telling Ray to stop moving and show them his hands while he is lying on the ground.

The shooting took place the same night as another deadly incident in Patton Park that killed one and injured five more. Ray’s family held a press conference on April 14 demanding to know more information from BPD that lead to the shooting.

Smith offered his condolences to Ray’s family before showing the videos.

