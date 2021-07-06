Former officer charged with rape may have had other victims, says Birmingham Police Department

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department believes that a former officer charged with rape may have had other victims.

During a press conference Tuesday, Chief Patrick Smith gave more information on the arrest of Matthew Wilcox, a former police officer who was arrested Saturday after being accused of having sex with someone who was reportedly incapacitated and unable to give consent.

The arrest came following a sexual misconduct complaint reported against Wilcox last Friday. From there, the BPD launched an investigation.

Wilcox, who had been with BPD since October 2019 and had previously been with the UAB Police Department for nine years, is charged with first-degree rape, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Wilcox resigned from the department. However, Smith said the case is not over.

“The reason I’m here today is because since that time and the time of his arrest, we have reason to believe that there may be additional victims out there,” Smith said. “We’re encouraging anyone who may have been with Ofc. Wilcox in any form or fashion, whether it was with the BPD or it was with his time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Police Department, to please step forward.”

Smith said that through their investigation, they were able to determine that Wilcox had used two dating apps to meet women in the past.

Anyone who had been with Wilcox is encouraged to call the BPD Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413.