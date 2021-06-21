Body of 31-year-old man pulled from flood waters in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Days after going missing, the body of a 31-year-old man was recovered along a creek in Birmingham Monday morning.

Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that Timothy Lewis Bragg was recovered 300 yards from where he had reportedly fallen into swift flood waters near The Park at Forestdale off Pebble Creek Parkway. The BFRS received the call about Bragg falling into the water at 9:49 p.m. Saturday, but could not find him after arriving on the scene.

A ground search involving several local agencies also began from Forestdale Boulevard back to Pratt Highway along the creek.

Carrillo said that although the search was now complete, there would be an investigation done. Although the circumstances surrounding Bragg falling into the water have not been specified, Carrillo said early reports indicate he had stopped along the road to remove debris.