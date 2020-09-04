WATCH: Birmingham City Schools to provide back-to-school update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Remote teaching and learning for students in Birmingham City Schools will start Sept. 8.

On Friday, Superintendent Mark Sullivan will give an update on electronic device distribution, meals for scholars, and other topics related to the start of school. 

