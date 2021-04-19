Birmingham City Schools announce free enrollment for summer learning program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — On Monday, the Birmingham City School District unveiled plans for summer learning.

Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan announced plans for summer learning that will be designed to help recover learning loss and provide enrichment for all students.

Enrollment, meals, and transportation will be free for students. Parents can sign their children up for summer learning programs starting on Monday.

Enrollment in the summer learning program will be mandatory for students who failed a course this academic year. Superintendent Sullivan said that the number of BCS students that need to make up courses are higher this year due to learning loss from the pandemic.

“Birmingham, like most school districts throughout the country, face challenges because of disruptions brought on by COVID-19,” Sullivan said. “But, some of our scholars we know face challenges even before the pandemic began, so we have our work cut out for us.”

School will begin at 8 a.m. from Monday through Friday and masks will be required to be worn in the classroom. Free After School enrichment will be available for students, but parents must pick up their children by 6 p.m.

Summer opportunities will include classes led by seasoned educators and other opportunities through community partners.

The full announcement can be found here.