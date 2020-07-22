WATCH: Birmingham City Schools announce remote learning plan for first 9 weeks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – During a virtual press conference Wednesday, Interim Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools Mark Sullivan provided more updates on the academic year.

Sullivan announced that students are set to start school on Aug. 24 and students will start the 2020-21 academic year with remote learning for the first nine weeks.

As it relates to the teachers, Sullivan said the staff has already received and will continue to receive training in preparation for the remote learning.

When it comes to the meals, Birmingham City School leaders will provide meals the same as before the COVID-19 pandemic first began with the food drives and such. For students who do not have access to the internet, BCS are working to get laptops for every student and working to get hot spots for families in order for everyone to be able to access the internet.

Parents also need to make sure they register their children in order to ensure that they receive any devices or hot spots that they need to be ready for the first day of school.

For more details, visit the Birmingham City Schools’ website.

