WATCH: Birmingham city councilor provides COVID-19 update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Council President William Parker presented a resolution to officials with the Alabama Regional Medical Services (ARMS) recognizing National Health Center Week.

“First, I’d like to say we owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the men and woman of ARMS and all our area healthcare providers. Their work and dedication has saved countless lives over the course of this public health crisis,” Parker said. “We also need to keep hammering home the message that vaccines save lives and in order to finally beat this virus, everybody needs to do their part to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.”

Monday’s press conference also addressed the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in Birmingham and the need to increase vaccine participation.

“The numbers are continuously spiking, so we want to encourage everyone to please get vaccinated,” Parker said.

The full stream will be available in the video player above.