WATCH: Birmingham City Council hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tonight, Birmingham City Council President William Parker hosted a virtual town hall to continue the conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine roll out.
Dr. Yocunda Clayton, medical director of Alabama Regional Medical Services and Christopher Mosley, director of marketing, outreach, and public affairs for Alabama Regional Medical Services returned as panelists. Dr. Lindsey Harris, president of the Alabama State Nurses Association, moderated the event.
Watch the full town hall here.