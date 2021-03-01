WATCH: Birmingham City Council hosts virtual COVID-19 town hall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- Twelve bands have been named to the lineup of the inaugural Euphonious music festival taking place this Father's Day weekend at the Birmingham Zoo.

Concert promoters announced the lineup Monday, which will include acts like Blues Traveler, Moon Taxi, Drew and Ellie Holcomb and the Birmingham Boys Choir. The acts will perform at the zoo's newly-renovated Henley Park Lawn.