WATCH: Birmingham announces free service to assist residents with financial issues from COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin will join Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund CEO Jonathan Mintz to announce Financial Navigators, a free online service to help Birmingham residents manage income disruptions and other financial concerns that have sprung from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Navigators offers one-on-one assistance to address personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses and maximize income, and make referrals to other services such as utilities assistance, unemployment insurance eligibility and emergency loans.

“I want to let the residents of Birmingham know that we are right here with them,’’ Woodfin said in a statement. “We hear and share their frustration over the financial impact this pandemic has had on them and their loved ones. They are not alone in forging through this difficult time, and they are not alone in the recovery process. There is help.”

Residents can access these remote services by completing a short interest form on www.birminghamal.gov/financialnavigators or by calling 205-259-7836.

LATEST POSTS