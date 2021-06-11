WATCH LIVE: Alabama Power, Tombigbee Electric Cooperative to announce broadband partnership

FAYETTE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, officials from Alabama Power and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative will join local and state elected officials to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership in Alabama to provide high-speed broadband internet access in Fayette County.

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, State Sen. Greg Reed, Fayette Mayor Rod Northam, Alabama Power leadership, and Tombigbee Electric Cooperative leadership will be joined together to make the announcement.

Watch the full press conference here at 10 a.m.