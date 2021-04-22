WATCH LIVE: AG Steve Marshall to pay tribute to UAB officer who died after contracting COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will pay tribute to a UAB police officer who died after contracting COVID-19 last year.

Marshall will make this law enforcement presentation to honor UAB Police Department Sgt. Parnell Guyton, who died last July.

Guyton, 47, was taken to UAB hospital in March 2020 after suffering from flu-like symptoms and was tested for COVID-19 and then received a positive test back.

Guyton died July 31. He had worked at UAB since 1997.

