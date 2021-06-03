WATCH LIVE: AG Steve Marshall to announce plans for political office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — At 11 a.m. Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is set to announce his plans for political office.

Marshall, who previously served as district attorney of Marshall County for 16 years, assumed office in 2017 after being appointed by then Gov. Robert Bentley to fill U.S. Senator Luther Strange’s position. He won the general in 2018.

In recent years, Marshall has taken public stances against a number of issues in Alabama, including the legalization of medical marijuana as well as the removal of Confederate monuments. He also lobbied the Supreme Court against allowing curbside voting in Alabama ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

The Republican attorney general is eligible to seek another full term.

The 11 a.m. campaign announcement will be streamed in the video player above.