WATCH LIVE: 57th annual Greater Birmingham Mayors’ Prayer breakfast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s that time of year again for the U.S. National Day of Prayer observance in Birmingham.

U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to an Associated Press report from April 17, 1952.

Since 1988 the event has taken place on the first Thursday in May, diligently observed by some churches, ignored by others. The 70th edition this week comes after a year wracked by a devastating pandemic, political polarization and turmoil related to racial injustice.

This year will mark as the 57th annual National Day of Prayer for the Greater Birmingham area.

The event will be streamed in the video player above starting at 7 a.m.