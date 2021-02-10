WATCH: Lawmakers propose bill to repeal Memorial Preservation Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Rep. Juandalynn Givan (D-Birmingham) and Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville) will be addressing their co-sponsored bill that would repeal the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017 that has been violated several times over the past year.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, protests broke out across the country against racial injustice. One of the topics that garnered attention in Alabama was the monuments dedicated to the Confederacy.

Several monuments were taken down by cities across the state, which led Attorney General Steve Marshall to impose the Memorial Preservation Act which fines cities that takedown or transfer memorials or monuments. Birmingham was served a $25,000 fine for taking down the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Linn Park back in June. It was also fined $25,000 in January 2020 for putting up panels around the monument. This also violates the act.

House Bill 8 would repeal this act and would allow local communities to remove monuments and memorials without having to fear of being financially or legally penalized. The communities would transfer the monuments to the Department of Archives and History or the Alabama Historical Commission.

Other cities across Alabama have also been subjected to penalties for removing monuments. AG Marshall has said these have been done out of “fear” of city leaders.

Madison County, Gadsden, Anniston, Opelika and Mobile have all removed Confederate monuments or had discussions about removing them over the past year.

Former President Donald Trump said he wanted people to be put in prison for 10 years if they vandalized any monuments.

The bill is being heard by the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. Rep. Givan says she sees great “bipartisan support for the measure.”

“I’m confident that this bill will advance through the committee favorably,” Rep. Givan said.

The proposal with Rep. Givan and Rep. Daniels can be seen in the player above starting at 1:45 p.m.