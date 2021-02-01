Fultondale tornado preliminary damage estimate expected Monday

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County officials gave an update Monday morning on the damage caused by the EF-3 tornado that blew through Fultondale last week, killing a local teen.

Jefferson County commissioners, Fultondale Mayor Larry Holcomb, the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and the Incident Command discussed the latest developments in the cleanup efforts.

As of Monday morning, debris removal was underway, and some roadways had been cleared. Officials thanked those who have donated and volunteered to assist in the relief efforts.

Mayor Holcomb presented a painting from a local artist depicting three hands, meant to represent people of three walks of life coming together as one to help the damaged area.

Gov. Kay Ivey visited Fultondale last week as well to survey the damage. She also spoke with President Joe Biden about possible relief efforts.

Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie says a damage assessment will be completed by Monday evening. The assessment must reach a certain threshold in order for the area to be eligible for federal assistance. McKenzie has urged locals, who may be deemed eligible for federal relief, to refrain from rebuilding until the assessment is finalized.

Click here to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of those impacted by the Fultondale tornado.