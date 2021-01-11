WATCH: More first responders, people 75 and older to begin vaccinations in Jefferson County Jan. 18

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Unified Command Center released the following information Monday morning regarding the latest on vaccinations and COVID-19 in the county.

People may have seen an announcement that the Alabama Department of Health (ADPH) is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccination at county health departments. For Jefferson County, appointments are NOT being made by ADPH. People seeking vaccination who are in the current Vaccine Allocation Phase may contact the Jefferson County Unified Command (JCUC) COVID-19 Call Center at 205-85VACC1 (205-858-2221). Please be aware that calls are answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the JCUC Call Center.

The Jefferson County Unified Command (JCUC) COVID-19 Call Center began operations on Monday, January 4. Since its opening, the call center has fielded close to 3000 calls. The Call Center will also be able to answer general questions about vaccinations, as well as assist residents in determining which phase they fall under within the State of Alabama Vaccination Allocation Plan.

Jefferson County is currently only vaccinating persons in Phase 1a: health care workers, emergency medical service providers and residents of nursing homes. There is still a significant number of Jefferson County residents in this phase who are seeking vaccination. We will be proceeding to include other first responders such as law enforcement and firefighters, as well as persons 75 years old and older, on January 18 along with the rest of the state.

Jefferson County Unified Command plans to hold a news conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. to provide the public with more information about the vaccination roll-out in Jefferson County and provide current COVID-19 response information.