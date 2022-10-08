BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Charcuterie boards have taken social media by storm in recent years. No matter the occasion, platters of artisanal cheeses, meats, fruit, nuts and spreads have become a staple at gatherings small and large.

Petal & Platter, a local charcuterie business owned by Jessica Snead, makes custom boards and boxes for any occasion. Snead’s company has gone viral on social media with more than 70K followers on Instagram interacting with her charcuterie board content.

She joined Chloe Vincente on the CBS 42 Morning News to talk about tips for putting together a platter.

“Use a good mix of hard cheeses, soft cheeses,” Snead explained. “Think about who you’re serving and what their dietary needs are. Also think about your color scheme. Are you doing a fall platter, are you doing a themed platter, or are you just grabbing stuff from your fridge?”

For the full interview, click on the video above.