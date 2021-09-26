WATCH: How to protect children from cleaning products

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local health experts say cleaning products are one of the leading causes of poisoning in Alabama, and children under five account for nearly half of the cases.

Stephanie McGilvray, a physician’s assistant and professor at the University of South Alabama, joined the CBS 42 morning news with tips on how to keep your kids safe from cleaning products.

“I think the biggest thing is to have families put cleaning products away and safely store away from the reach of small kids, cause an accident can happen in just a blink of an eye,” she said.

In addition to storing cleaning products away from children’s reach, she also advises parents keep products in original packaging.

If your child accidentally ingests cleaning solution, McGilvray recommends seeking medical attention immediately. You can also call Poison Control at 1(800) 222-1222.