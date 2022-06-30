BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With the Fourth of July just four days away, Dr. Andy Sokol with the Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic joined the CBS 42 Morning News to give tips on how to keep your pet safe while celebrating the holiday.

Fireworks make some animals nervous, so Sokol recommends going to the vet ahead of time to get medication that may ease their anxiety. In the event that a pet runs away from home due to the commotion, Sokol says to make sure your pet is microchipped and wearing a tag with all of your information.

