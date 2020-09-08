WATCH: No suspects inside Wylam convenience store, investigation ongoing

WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a reported robbery of a convenience store in Wylam.

The incident led to a standoff between BPD and alleged suspects they believed to be inside Rod’s Store in Wylam. It was later determined there were no suspects inside the store.

#UPDATE BPD confirms there are no suspects inside of Rod's Store located in Wylam. Our detectives will continue to investigate this incident. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) September 8, 2020

Police are continuing to investigate the reported robbery.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

LATEST POSTS