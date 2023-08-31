HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday morning, Governor Ivey met with local officials to make a transportation announcement in Hoover.

The first announcement was the creation of a Hoover interchange to connect I-459 to Highway 150 and South Shades Crest Road.

Referencing her State of the State address, Ivey also announced ALDOT will be “six-lane-ing” I-59 from Chalkville Mountain Road to I-459. She said currently they are scheduled for bids in early 2024.

“This is a part of Jefferson County that simply needs this project and will benefit from it for years to come,” Ivey said.

Map of I-59 showing expansion plans.

Map of I-459 showing expansion plans.

Finally, Ivey said that widening I-65 is a “priority” and they will be “six-lane-ing” I-65 from exit 238 to exit 231.

“That’s almost nine miles of roadwork and includes eight bridge replacements,” Ivey said. “This is a major project and a critical next step in expanding interstate sixty-five.”

Ivey said there will be “growing pains” with these projects, but she said that is the cost of growth and development. She said she has asked ALDOT to work as “efficiently and expeditiously as possible.”