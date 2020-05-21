WATCH GEAR UP Alabama: Rep. Terri Sewell speaks to Alabama seniors providing encouragement, guidance

Congresswoman Terri Sewell joins ‘Real Talk’ with Dr. Briggs in conversation on GEAR UP: Alabama, Thursday afternoon.

Representative Sewell and a small group of GEAR UP Alabama seniors (“alumni” from the class of 2020) engage in conversation about various topics, as Sewell provided encouragement and guidance in their future endeavors.



The students represent 10 Gear Up Alabama counties served by Rep. Sewell in District 7: Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, and Wilcox.

They also represent the colleges they’ve committed to attending this fall: The University of Alabama at Birmingham, The University of Alabama, University of West Alabama, University of South Alabama, Auburn University Montgomery, Alabama A&M University, Bevill State Community College, Lawson State Community College, Trenholm State Community College, and Mississippi State University.

Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) is a competitive grant program of the U.S. Department of Education that increases the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.



The U.S Department of Education’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant provides funding to states to enhance services for students, parents, and teachers at high-poverty middle school and high schools to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.



The seven-year $49 million grant, awarded to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, serves 9,300 students in 21 school districts within Alabama’s Black Belt Region. GEAR UP Alabama is facilitated by the UAB School of Education and supported by in-state and out-of-state project partners.



The organization was founded in October 2015.



For more information on GEAR UP: Alabama visit.