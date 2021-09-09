WATCH: Former US surgeon general joins MASA for discussion on COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) is holding another live discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former US Surgeon General Regina Benjamin will be joining Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora for the discussion.

“COVID’s devastation continues. Our hospitals are full but our medical staff are running on empty. Nearly everyone by now has been touched by COVID in some way, and we encourage Alabamians to be part of this Facebook Live event to get the latest information and hopefully have their questions answered,” said Dr. Arora.

Dr. Benjamin served as surgeon general from 2009-2013. The Mobile native was the first Black woman to serve as president of MASA back in 2002.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 4 p.m.