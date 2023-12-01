BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — All-American David Palmer would be one of several nominees to be inducted into the latest class of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

Palmer was one of the nation’s most coveted recruits coming out of Jackson Olin High School, going on to a celebrated collegiate career at the University of Alabama. He was part of the team that helped the Tide win the 1992 national championship and was a finalist for the Heisman trophy.

Palmer would go on to play for the Minnesota Vikings for seven seasons.

On Friday, Palmer joined CBS 42’s David Lamb to discuss his career and being inducted into the hall.

Watch the full interview above.