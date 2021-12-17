WATCH: Demolition of Southtown housing complex begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Demolition work began at the Southtown Court Apartments in Birmingham Friday.

Plans for the demolition have been in the work for nearly a month and will make way for a new mixed-use development that will be built on the property over the next few years. The new development is said to offer “housing for low-income families and seniors” as well as retail stores, hotel and office spaces.

Members of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will deliver remarks before the initial demolition.

The demolition is expected to be complete by May 2022.

“Since its initial development in 1941, Southtown Court has significantly improved the quality of life for low-income families in Birmingham,” HABD President and CEO David Northern said. “While it has served clients for more than eight decades, we’re excited to transform Southtown Court once more in an effort to provide families with modern, affordable housing and the Birmingham community with a new hub for business and amenities.”

