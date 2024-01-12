TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kalen DeBoer landed in Tuscaloosa Friday night following the announcement of his new position as Alabama football’s head coach.

A private plane from Seattle landed at the Tuscaloosa National Airport at 8:38 p.m. From beyond the gated fence, Crimson Tide fans welcomed Coach DeBoer with signs and cheers despite the low temperatures.

The now-former Washington coach took time to visit with fans in the crowd and take selfies, marking the start of a new era in Alabama. He is set to meet with his team and players at Mal Moore Athletic Facility on the UA campus after landing.

Watch the full video of his arrival by viewing the video player above.