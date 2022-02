SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — National civil rights leaders held a press conference Friday to discuss the details of the 2022 Selma-to-Montgomery March.

This will be the 57th anniversary of the historic march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge back in 1965. Several groups will be leading marches from March 6 through March March 11. A press conference on the steps of the Montgomery Capitol will be held following the final march.

