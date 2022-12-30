BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the city of Birmingham took part in the Inaugural Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims.

Mayor Woodfin will join more than a dozen faith leaders to reflect on and remember community members killed in gun-related homicides. Those participating will be reading the names of victims and offering prayers for their families and loved ones.

The event is expected to begin at 2 pm and will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Other cities partaking in the event include New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Atlanta, Louisville, Charlotte and several more.

