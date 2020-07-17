WATCH: Citizens for Better and Sustainable Communities demand COVID-19 safety procedures for schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) Citizens for Better Schools and Sustainable Communities held a press conference Friday morning discussing COVID-19 outbreaks as students are preparing to return to the classroom.



Organizers are calling for a countywide school shutdown until better COVID-19 safety procedures are in place.



They say the critical maintenance and HVAC and grounds departments of Birmingham City Schools have had reports of COVID-19 outbreaks and this puts students, teachers, and other employees at risk.



Organizers are demanding something be done, and that the Jefferson Health Department step in and assist.



