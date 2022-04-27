WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — CBS 42 anchor Art Franklin has been honored on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Terri Sewell rose during Wednesday’s morning hour in the house to honor the broadcast journalism legacy that Franklin represents as he leaves his role as anchor of the CBS 42 news at the end of April.

“I ask my colleagues to join me in recognizing Art Franklin in his extraordinary career and contributions to broadcast journalism,” Sewell said. “Congratulations, Art. We in Birmingham are so proud of all that you have done, and we wish you much luck in your endeavors.

Every night this week, Art Franklin and Sherri Jackson will take to Facebook live around 6:45 to celebrate the next chapter in the veteran anchor’s career.