WATCH: Calhoun County EMA gives update on expanding administration of COVID-19 vaccine

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency held a press conference to update the public on its plan to expand its administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additional frontline workers, as well as residents who are 65 years and older, are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Some of the new groups include postal workers, teachers and judiciary workers.

The initial supply of 5,000 first-round vaccine doses will be made available to those who are eligible on a first-come, first-served basis, by appointment only. Scheduling appointments will be available beginning Thursday morning, Feb. 4, 2021, at 7 A.M. by going to www.rmccares.org/vaccine-info/.

Scheduled appointments will be available from 7 A.M. – 5 P.M. on the following dates and corresponding.

Locations:

Monday, February 8: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)

Tuesday, February 9: Oxford Civic Center (401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203)

Wednesday, February 10: Anniston City Meeting Center (1615 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201)

Thursday, February 11: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)

Friday, February 12: Jacksonville Community Center (501 Alexandria Road, SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265)

For scheduling assistance, a helpline will be available Thursday-Sunday, 7:30 – 4:30 PM. The number is 256-235-6000.

As of Feb. 1, more than 323,000 of the 772,275 vaccine doses Alabama has received have been administered.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above.