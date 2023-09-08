BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Buc-ee’s director of bar-b-que Randy Pauly joined CBS 42 Morning News to talk about the art of brisket making ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup between Alabama and Texas.

Randy Pauly spoke on how to make tackle the process of cooking brisket, so you can be assured your gameday meal goes over perfectly.

The two teams met last year in Austin and it was the Crimson Tide who walked out of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a 20-19 victory. The Longhorns opened up the 2023-24 season with a win against Rice, 37-10. Bama opened up its campaign with a dominating win over Middle Tennessee, 56-7.