WATCH: Brookside police release bodycam video of kidnapping suspect arrest

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department released bodycam footage of the arrest of Sean E. Sanders of Los Angeles.

According to Brookside police, Sanders is a suspect with an extensive criminal history including assault, kidnapping and narcotics arrests. He was placed in police custody after kidnapping a female at knifepoint Sunday.

According to Chief Jones of Brookside Police Department, officers have obtained warrants for kidnapping first degree and two warrants for attempted murder against Sanders. Several additional charges are pending for Sanders.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sanders will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

Through the efforts of a citizen notifying Brookside Police, officers were able to intercept and stop Sanders. At the time of the rescue, the victim was taken to the hospital and was last noted to be in stable condition. According to Chief Jones, she is recovering.

WATCH: Kidnapping victim rescued from the back of suspect Sean E. Sanders’ van

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

