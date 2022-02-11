BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The mayor of Brookside, Mike Bryan, held a press conference Friday to announce an interim police chief.

Henry Irby was named acting chief of the department. Irby had previously spent more than 32 years with the Birmingham Police Department before retiring.

“I’m an interim chief. But I’ll be here for a while,” Irby said in his introductory press conference. “We have work to do.”

Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones quit in late January, less than a week following the publication of a report by AL.com that cited that nearly half of the town’s revenue came from an increase in fines and forfeitures, such as officers taking property during traffic stops.

Bryan also gave a short statement on the investigation. State officials have petitioned for Bryan to resign as well following the report.

Brookside has since requested the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission to perform a compliance audit of the police department.

Several town halls have since taken place to address the concerns of the police department.

