BPD asking for tips for shooting death investigation of 2-year-old Major Turner

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department held a press conference Thursday on the tragic death of 2-year-old Major Turner.

The toddler was killed in a shooting back on Feb. 4 while inside a residence off John Bryan Road. His mother was also injured in the shooting but has been released from the hospital.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the apartment and at this time they are unsure there was one or multiple shooters. Officers have been canvassing the area and asking people to call in with any tips they may have. A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Chief Smith sat down with CBS 42 Wednesday to discuss the recently released End of Year Crime Report.

Tips can be made to crime stoppers at 205-254-777.

The press conference can be viewed in the plater above