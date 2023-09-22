BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Birmingham Police Department released a report and a video of an arrest made a day prior after they received reports of a man spitting on people.

BPD said that at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched on a report of a disorderly person in Underwood Park, located at 2621 10th Avenue South. The caller reported that a Black man wearing a black jacket and blue jeans who was walking around spitting on people.

Four BPD officers subsequently responded to separate incident locations in connection with this 911 call.

When officers #1 and #2 arrived on the scene in Underwood Park, they made contact with an adult male victim who stated the suspect had spit on him. The suspect was later identified as Theodore Williams, 28, of Irondale.

While officers #1 and #2 were gathering information for an incident report, officers #3 and #4 observed Williams walking in the 2500 Block of 10th Avenue South. When officers approached, Williams ran away.

Officers #1 and #2 then got in their patrol cars and drove to the 2300 Block of 10th Avenue South where they observed Williams walking. When Officer #2 approached Williams, Williams allegedly said that was going to physically assault him. Williams then struck officer #2 with a closed fist before fleeing on foot.

Officer #1 pursued Williams on foot. During the foot pursuit, Officer #1 unsuccessfully deployed his taser. Officer #1 and Williams ran until Williams stopped in the roadway in the 2200 Block of Magnolia Avenue.

When Williams turned to face officer #1, the officer told him to turn back around and place his hands behind his back, but Williams refused.

Williams spit on officer #1. Officer #1 then took Williams to the ground. While on the ground, officer #1 delivered multiple closed-fist strikes to Williams before handcuffing him.

After the arrest a South Precinct sergeant and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the 2200 Block of Magnolia Avenue. BFRS treated Williams on the scene.

Officers placed Williams in a patrol car and transported him to a local area hospital to be checked out by medical staff per Birmingham Police Department’s Use of Force policy.

Williams was later discharged from the hospital and booked in the Birmingham City Jail where he remains in custody.

Officers presented case information to the City of Birmingham’s Magistrate Office, who charged Williams with assault with bodily fluids, physical harassment, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.