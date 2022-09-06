BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department addressed the slew of homicide cases in their jurisdiction over the Labor Day weekend.

According to police reports, at least seven residents were killed in shootings from Friday to Monday and three others were injured, including two children. The incidents with the latest information can be found below:

Authorities are also investigating a deadly hit and run Tuesday morning in Jefferson County as well.

BPD Chief Scott Thurmond led the press conference and issued a statement on “Operation Silent Night,” an initiative the department began on Aug. 31 to implement more officers in areas to help prevent crime. Thurmond was positive regarding the beginning of the operation but also said that it may not be enough on its own.

“It’s difficult to be everywhere all at the same time,” he said.

The police chief also discussed other issues that lead to violent crimes in the city, specifically conflict resolution.

“That’s the biggest problem we have,” Thurmond said. “You look at the number of our homicides, the offenders and victims are known to one another. So, it’s not that you have just someone killing someone just for the heck of it. You have people that are having some kind of altercation and have chosen to use firearms to resolve their altercation.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued a statement Tuesday regarding the surge in crime over the holiday.

“The issue of gun violence affects every person in our city. While our overall crime rate continues to decline, crimes involving guns remain persistently high. That includes homicides, the vast majority of which involve guns,” part of the statement read.

You can watch the full press conference in the video player above.