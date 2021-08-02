WATCH: Birmingham partners with Mastercard to help small, Black-owned businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has partnered with Mastercard in order to help small, Black-owned businesses who operate as “cash only” to develop a digital payment format.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin held a press conference to discuss the partnership and the opportunities for “cash only” businesses.

“The City of Birmingham is thrilled to partner with Mastercard on this key initiative, which will go a long way in reaching our goal of making Birmingham a hub for minority-owned small businesses,” Mayor Woodfin said. “Allowing these businesses to flourish in digital spaces not only increases their reach but their creative potential as well. It’s an incredible opportunity for our business community.”

Mastercard’s “Ascend Birmingham” program will allow business operators to take classes and learn how to set up a website, accept debit and credit card payments, as well as grow their business with free digital software.

To sign up for the required classes, click here. The classes will be held from Aug. 23 to Oct. 4. Business owners must complete six virtual classes.

You can watch the full press conference with Mayor Woodfin in the video player above.