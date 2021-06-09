WATCH: Birmingham mayoral candidate Chris Woods unveils plan for fighting crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, Birmingham mayoral candidate Chris Woods unveiled his plan to fight crime in the city.

Woods’ plan comes after a number of violent crimes that have hit the area, as well as the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police’s no-confidence vote against Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith.

Claiming that the Birmingham Police Department was short on officers, Woods said it was important that the city develop a relationship with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to assist with manpower.

“We need the partnership so that manpower will be available to respond to these citizens complaints and that crime can no longer go unaddressed,” Woods said.

In addition, Woods said he would like to see more community partnerships done to help curb drug trafficking and assault.

“This can’t happen with the police alone, but we have to establish a spirit of trust,” he said.

Woods, owner of CW Woods Contracting in Birmingham, said it would also be important to reinvest in the city’s 99 neighborhoods to both save the city money in the future as well as improve blighted areas where crime has run rampant.

“Let’s work with the citizens who can take those properties and reinvest,” he said.

Woods announced his candidacy earlier this year. He is running against incumbent Mayor Randall Woodfin, as well as former Mayor William Bell, Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales, mental health advocate Cerissa Brown and activist Darryl Williams.

Watch the full press conference above.