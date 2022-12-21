BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Wednesday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin became emotional while talking about the latest homicide in the city: a 12-year-old girl.

Audriana Pearson was shot as she slept in her bedroom at her home in Center Point at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police report that the shooting was part of a drive-by shooting that had happened outside.

“We talk about crime,” Woodfin said. “We have homicides in our city, but it’s different when it’s an innocent child.”

Originally, Woodfin had called the press conference to discuss the city’s efforts to open warming centers in the face of incoming freezing weather, as well as the city’s plans to honor the 60th anniversary of Birmingham civil rights. However, Woodfin spent the first part of it talking about how heartbreaking Pearson’s death was.

“Any of you all who have children, there’s a reasonable and fair expectation that the bed is a very safe place for your child, that no mother expects to enter a room and see her child slumped over with no more life in her,” he said.

Pearson’s death comes as Birmingham has experienced nearly 130 homicides throughout 2022 as of Wednesday.

“I’m not sure any mayor has an answer to what happens in a home or private vehicle,” said Woodfin, who added the money the city uses to address both gang and domestic violence. “It’s never enough, but you still throw every available tool that you have.”