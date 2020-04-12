WATCH: Birmingham churches join together for virtual choir to sing Easter song

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Watch as members of multiple church choirs in Birmingham came together virtually to celebrate Easter Sunday.
More than 100 choir singers from Meadow Brook Baptist, Hunter Street Baptist, Dawson Baptist, and Valleydale Church joined together to sing Bradley Knight’s arrangement of “The Easter Song.”
The choir was featured in the Easter services of each participating church.
