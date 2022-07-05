CENTREVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — K9 Deputy Brad Johnson was brought home to Centreville Sunday morning to be laid to rest. He was shot and killed in the line of duty last week during a chase.

Early on Sunday, law enforcement lined the streets of Highway 82 and the Highway 25 bridge. Deputy Johnson was brought home to Bibb County from Montgomery.

Centreville Mayor Mike Oakley said the support Bibb County felt from neighboring law enforcement agencies was unbelievable. He shares the heartbreak Centreville feels at this time.

“It’s a sadness. It’s an anger. It’s a confusion type of emotion that we’ve all been dealing with for a week,” said Oakley.

Oakley believes Johnson’s death will not only have a lasting impact on the community, but also on those who lay their lives on the line for their community.

“Anybody, it could have been anybody,” said Oakley. “And it just happened to be Brad sadly. And I feel that every day now that it will impact these guys.”

Oakley shares that people would always have a smile on their face when Johnson walked into a room because he was so uplifting and kind. He also says that Deputy Johnson always put the needs of others before himself.

“So I think Brad’s legacy is selfless service, service above self,” said Oakley.

According to Oakley, Johnson is more than a son and a friend. To him, he’s a hometown hero.

Johnson is currently at Rockco Brown Service Funeral Home in Centreville and will be laid to rest soon.