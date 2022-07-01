BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Anytime Americans are involved with laws and customs outside of the United States, the protection of America laws don’t apply.

Beth Holloway has firsthand experience. In 2005, her daughter, Natalee, disappeared while on a graduation trip in Aruba. She was never found, although she and others believe that she was killed. In 2012, an Alabama judge declared her legally dead.

Holloway, who lives in Birmingham, has been a longtime advocate ever since of more people being aware of what they need to do to be safe overseas. In light of Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia, Holloway went on CBS 42 to discuss dealing with foreign governments and how difficult navigating different cultures can be.

“It’s so challenging to deal with the foreign law enforcement, everything that we have at home and are accustomed to and familiar with are not going to apply when we’re basically inviting ourselves to these host countries. We’re their guest,” Holloway said. “If you should become involved in something more challenging and something tragic, then you’ve also got to navigate and be familiar with their customs, their culture, their laws, government, and it is, it is, it is all very foreign to us.”

Holloway suggested that those planning on travelling overseas to do their research on where they are going, seeing what the customs, government and laws are about.

“We don’t want to stand out or draw any attention to ourselves,” she said. “And check your insurance provider and see what coverage that you have, should you need their help and assistance when you’re traveling abroad medical medically, and a third one is pretty simple, uh, check with your wireless provider and make sure that you have international coverage.”

Watch the full interview here.