WATCH: Bessemer gives update on donations being sent to Fultondale tornado victims

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer city leaders will be holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss the number of donations they have received from citizens that will be given to victims of the deadly Fultondale tornado.

The EF-3 tornado caused significant damage to the area back on Jan. 26. One person was killed in the storm, 14-year-old Elliot Hernandez.

Bessemer officials have been taking in items for the past two weeks and say they are pleased with the amount of donations they have received. They will be sent to Fultondale victims on Friday.

