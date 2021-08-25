WATCH: BCS holding COVID-19 discussion to educate students, parents

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools will be holding a discussion Wednesday in an attempt to educated students and parents on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin will be moderating the district’s first “COVID Conversations” from Parker High School.

As of Wednesday, BCS has reported 193 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 staff members have as well. In total, 501 students and employees have had to be put in quarantine due to exposure or having a positive test.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 1 p.m.