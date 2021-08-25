WATCH: BCS holding COVID-19 discussion to educate students, parents

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools will be holding a discussion Wednesday in an attempt to educated students and parents on COVID-19 and the vaccine.

CBS 42’s Art Franklin will be moderating the district’s first “COVID Conversations” from Parker High School.

As of Wednesday, BCS has reported 193 students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 31 staff members have as well. In total, 501 students and employees have had to be put in quarantine due to exposure or having a positive test.

You can watch the full discussion in the video player above starting at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES