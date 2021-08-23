WATCH: BCS announces next steps for COVID-19 vaccinations, education, testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Schools held a press conference Monday to discuss the district’s plans for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Mark Sullivan was joined by health officials to announce the next steps in BCS’ COVID-19 vaccinations, education and testing.

The superintendent began the discussion by mentioning that nearly 200 students have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year with 31 staff members testing positive as well.

To combat this, BCS announced partnerships to schools in the district that will allow students the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19 weekly as well as get vaccinated against the vrius.

