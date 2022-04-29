BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Veteran journalist and anchor Art Franklin signed off CBS 42 for the last time Friday. Franklin, a Detroit native, served as the first Black man to anchor the primetime news in Birmingham.

Watch above as Franklin says goodbye to the CBS 42 audience and hands the broadcast off to his longtime coanchor Sherri Jackson and new CBS 42 anchor Ben Hoover.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also sent a message to Franklin, wishing him well as he moves into the next chapter of his professional life.

On Monday, CBS 42 will release The Farewell Interview with Art Franklin, a digital exclusive that profiles Franklin’s life, from his childhood in Detroit to his career in the Magic City. You can watch his message below.