BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Faith and Politics Institute will host its annual Civil Rights Pilgrimage to Alabama ahead of the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” in Selma.

Participants will be speaking at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute before arriving in Montgomery and Selma ahead of the march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge Sunday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance for the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” as well.

starting at 1:30 p.m.