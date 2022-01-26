BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the US Department of Agriculture and Congresswoman Terri Sewell were in attendance for a major announcement regarding the new Medical West hospital in McCalla Wednesday.

The USDA has announced they will be funding more than $1 billion in investments to rural area health care locations. $350 million will be going to the Medical West replacement hospital project in McCalla.

The goal of the investment is to “create and expand access to health care, education and emergency response services” in rural areas across the country.

